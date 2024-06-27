92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man dies from injuries after being shot Wednesday evening

Thursday, June 27 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A man died from his injuries after being shot Wednesday evening.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of 29-year-old Patrick White. White was found on North Acadian Thruway near Bogan Walk Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m..

White was taken to a hospital where he died Thursday morning. 

There was no further information regarding a motive or a possible suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

