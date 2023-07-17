82°
Man dies after vehicle overturns in Sunday afternoon crash
PRIDE - A man died Sunday afternoon after his vehicle hit a culvert and overturned.
Louisiana State Police said the man, Jason Cotten, 44, was driving on LA-409 in Pride Sunday when his truck went off of a curve. Cotten then reportedly overcorrected, causing the truck to hit a culvert and overturn.
LSP said Cotten was not wearing a seatbelt and was critically injured in the crash. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
