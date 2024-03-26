Man dead, child in critical condition after shooting at Wooddale Boulevard apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - A double shooting Tuesday afternoon left a man dead and a female child in critical condition.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the Colonial Terrace apartment complex on Wooddale Boulevard.

Chief T.J. Morse said that an adult male was found dead and a female child was taken to a hospital where she is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

No more information about the shooting or the victims was available.