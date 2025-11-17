Man dead after morning crash in West Baton Rouge Parish

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH – State Police say one man is dead after a single vehicle crash in West Baton Rouge Parish Thursday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the wreck happened around 5 a.m. Thursday on LA 620 west of LA 983.

Investigators say 27-year-old Aaron Walker of Glynn, La. was driving westbound on LA 620 when “for unknown reasons” crossed the center line and ran off the roadway. Walker’s vehicle came to a stop after striking a culvert.

State Police say Walker was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and received fatal injuries. The West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police do not believe impairment to be a factor in the crash, but a toxicology sample was taken for analysis.