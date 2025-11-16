63°
Man convicted of first-degree rape, faces mandatory life sentence

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - A 35-year-old was convicted of first-degree rape and faces a mandatory life sentence in prison. 

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said Welner Osmanis Sura, 35, was sexually abusing a victim under the age of 13. The victim recorded sexually explicit comments Sura made, which were played during the trial. 

After a 30-minute deliberation, Sura was convicted of first-degree rape where the victim is under 13. The charge carries a mandatory life sentence, but he will be sentenced Jan. 20, 2026. 

