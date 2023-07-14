Man convicted of child sex crimes that went ignored for years in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON - A man with family ties to multiple political figures in Livingston Parish was found guilty of rape and other charges stemming from sex crimes that went unaddressed for years.

The case has been the focus of numerous reports by the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

A jury found John Mack guilty of first-degree rape and attempted first-degree rape, though he initially faced even more charges, including two other counts of rape. The crimes involved foster children, one of whom tried to report the abuse for nearly a decade.

The alleged crimes occurred from 2011 to 2015. The case was stalled until a new witness came forward in 2021.

Mack is the uncle of a state representative and a Livingston Parish council member - and his connections led the local district attorney to step aside from the case.

Judge Charlotte Foster gave the case to jurors about 11 a.m. Friday. They returned a guilty verdict around 3:30 p.m.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 17.

The officials related to Mack, State Rep. Sherman Mack and Councilman Shane Mack, say they have been estranged from their uncle for years.