Man booked in child sex crime investigation now facing rape charge

NAPOLEONVILLE - A man arrested in 2020 over child sex crimes is facing a new charge of rape after more allegations surfaced in recent weeks.

Cody Landry, 31, was booked into the Assumption Parish Jail Tuesday on a charge of third-degree rape. Landry, who was out of the state, was arrested there and moved back to Assumption Parish this week to face the new charge.

Landry was previously arrested in August 2020 on charges of molestation and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The sheriff's office said the latest charge stemmed from allegations reported last month, though it was unclear whether that is tied to the previous investigation.

Landry was in jail Tuesday pending a bond hearing.