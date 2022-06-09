93°
Latest Weather Blog
Man fought officers after firefighters caught him trying to set Baton Rouge business ablaze
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters called the police after witnessing a man light a building on fire Thursday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to Level 5 Events on Plank Road, and when crews arrived, they were told a man was seen with his arms inside of a broken window using a lighter to ignite flammable liquid he had poured inside of the building. The man, 32-year-old Malcolm Shaw, was still on the scene.
The Baton Rouge Police Department was called soon after the fire department arrived. They were able to take Shaw into custody after he attempted to fight the arresting officers.
Shaw was charged with resisting arrest, simple battery of an officer, and simple arson after the fire department ruled out accidental causes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bear spotted outside Pointe Coupee home
-
Metro Council to consider law banning homelessness, prohibits camping in public areas
-
Acadian Ambulance covering tuition for Monroe National EMS Academy class
-
Employers face worker shortage while unemployment is at all-time low
-
Baton Rouge police homicide solve rate at 54 percent for 2022, not...