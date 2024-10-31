Man arrested twice for violent sexual assault in two parishes indicted on rape charges

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested multiple times for rape accusations was indicted on rape charges in East Baton Rouge Parish.

David Coutee, 38, was indicted on charges of first-degree rape, aggravated second-degree battery charges, false imprisonment, and offender armed with dangerous weapon.

In June, Coutee was arrested in East Baton Rouge and accused of dragging a woman through her home by her hair, beating her with a hammer, holding her hostage, and raping her multiple times. Affidavits say the assault and imprisonment happened on June 11 and 12.

Coutee was previously arrested in Livingston Parish on second-degree rape charges. He was not formally charged with rape, but he pleaded guilty to other crimes.