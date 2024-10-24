Man arrested on drug charges after 50 previous arrests; three others booked in Baton Rouge raid

BATON ROUGE — Four men — including one man arrested over 50 times on various narcotics charges — accused of drug dealing out of a Convention Street home were arrested by Baton Rouge Police.

Henry Johnson, 52, was arrested Wednesday for distributing Schedule I and Schedule II narcotics. Police also arrested Mark Shephard, 53, Desmond Franklin, 18, and Dominic Simpson, 27, on drug dealing and gun charges when officers raided the residence on Convention Street.

Detectives and FBI agents began investigating Joseph's alleged drug operation in September.

When police raided the home, they seized a gun, 52 grams of meth, an ounce each of powder and crack cocaine, nearly 22 grams of marijuana, nearly eight grams of synthetic marijuana and three doses of MDMA. Detectives also seized $224 in cash.

According to police, Joseph was arrested previously for outstanding warrants, contempt of court and narcotics offenses. Shephard was also arrested for misrepresentation during booking, resisting an officer and as a fugitive with a bench warrant for possessing Schedule II drugs, police added.