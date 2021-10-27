79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested on charges of arson, terrorizing

2 hours 24 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, October 27 2021 Oct 27, 2021 October 27, 2021 8:53 AM October 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man who police linked to a September 26 apartment fire has been arrested for arson and other, related charges.

According to investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Derrick Davis was taken into custody Tuesday and charged him with attempted aggravated arson, improper telephone communication, and terrorizing.

Officials say he played a role in the aforementioned apartment fire in the 1700 block of North Marque Ann Drive. When firefighters responded to the incident, they discovered that an unknown substance had been poured on the structure's doorway.

The fire department's investigators analyzed the crime scene and eventually determined that Davis intentionally attempted to set the apartment on fire.

Trending News

Davis remains in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days