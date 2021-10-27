Man arrested on charges of arson, terrorizing

BATON ROUGE - A man who police linked to a September 26 apartment fire has been arrested for arson and other, related charges.

According to investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Derrick Davis was taken into custody Tuesday and charged him with attempted aggravated arson, improper telephone communication, and terrorizing.

Officials say he played a role in the aforementioned apartment fire in the 1700 block of North Marque Ann Drive. When firefighters responded to the incident, they discovered that an unknown substance had been poured on the structure's doorway.

The fire department's investigators analyzed the crime scene and eventually determined that Davis intentionally attempted to set the apartment on fire.

Davis remains in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison at this time.