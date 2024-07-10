Man arrested on Avenue H after allegedly attempting to murder brother, barricading himself inside

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested Wednesday for attempting to kill his brother on Avenue H, police said.

Arien Taylor, 18, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after he barricaded himself in a house in the 10000 block of Avenue H near Woodcock Streeton after a shooting around 8:46 a.m.

Taylor was surrounded by a SWAT team and eventually detained without incident, Baton Rouge Police said.