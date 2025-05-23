90°
Man arrested near Cincinnati for White Sands Drive murder extradited to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A man arrested outside Cincinnati for a murder on White Sands Drive was extradited to Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Richard Stinson, 68, was arrested in April after allegedly beating Rose Davillier to death. BRPD officials said they had an "intimate relationship" and Stinson was "upset, and his being upset led him to commit the violent domestic act."
Stinson was arrested outside Cincinnati on April 25 and booked for first-degree murder. He was extradited to Baton Rouge on Friday.
