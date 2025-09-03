90°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested in shooting that left pregnant mother, unborn child dead
BATON ROUGE - A 28-year-old linked to a shooting that left a pregnant mother and her unborn child dead was arrested more than a month after the killings.
Family tells WBRZ that Kimberlyn Martin was was sitting with her boyfriend outside of an apartment at Elevate on Highland when her boyfriend's brother, Alex Burns, opened fire.
The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Burns, 28, was arrested for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Martin and her baby died.
Trending News
Police said Burns was arrested Sept. 3 with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: President Trump says he is deciding whether to send National Guard...
-
Amazon ends program that lets Prime members share free shipping perk with...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right shoulder of I-10 westbound blocked approaching Highland Road...
-
VIDEO: Residents evacuated after New Orleans apartment building catches fire; smoke visible...
-
State leaders launch legislative road show in Ascension Parish
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly speaks to media as Tigers enter Week 2 undefeated for...
-
LSU rises to No. 3 in AP Poll after win over Clemson...
-
Nussmeier, Moore earn SEC honors
-
2 LSU football players awarded SEC Player of the Week honors after...
-
Southern beats Mississippi Valley State 34-29 to earn their first win of...