Man arrested in shooting that left pregnant mother, unborn child dead

BATON ROUGE - A 28-year-old linked to a shooting that left a pregnant mother and her unborn child dead was arrested more than a month after the killings.

Family tells WBRZ that Kimberlyn Martin was was sitting with her boyfriend outside of an apartment at Elevate on Highland when her boyfriend's brother, Alex Burns, opened fire.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Burns, 28, was arrested for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Martin and her baby died.

Police said Burns was arrested Sept. 3 with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.