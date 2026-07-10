St. Tammany Parish sheriff assist in arrest of Folsom youth pastor accused of abusing children

FOLSOM — A youth pastor was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center after being accused of sexually abusing multiple children during the 1990s.

David Mercer, 72, was taken into custody Friday afternoon, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. He was booked as a fugitive.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office assisted another law enforcement agency with the arrest and the execution of a search warrant at a residence owned by First Baptist Church of Folsom, where Mercer served as a youth pastor.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Special Victims Unit searched the church-owned residence at the request of the investigating agency.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has information that could help investigators is encouraged to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-898-2338 or their local law enforcement agency.