Pregnant mother, unborn child killed in double-shooting at Highland apartment complex

BATON ROUGE — An expecting mother and her unborn child died in a double-shooting at a Highland Road apartment complex on Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Kimberlyn Martin and another man were hurt in the shooting that happened at Elevate at Highland apartment complex, which is formerly The Hub. Police and EMS responded around 8:45 a.m.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Martin and her baby died. Police say the other victim is expected to survive after sustaining a non-fatal leg injury.

Deputy Chief William Clarida said that the shooting did not appear to be domestic in nature.

"Nor does it appear to be random," Clarida said.

Police added they are looking for an unidentified shooter as a suspect in the killing.

District Attorney Hillar Moore was at the scene but declined to comment until he received more information from police.

Moore has been critical of the apartment complex in the past. After a shooting there last September, he said that his office had met with the complex's management to find a solution for the high volume of crime.

"Pre-COVID, we saw a lot of instances that were going on there. We filed a notice at that point and then they did take some action to rectify the problems. We saw a decrease at that point. Then COVID hit and things got out of hand all over," Moore said last fall. He also mentioned the possibility of legal action against the complex.

Since then, the complex has come under new management and was renamed to Elevate at Highland.