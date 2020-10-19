Man arrested in rampage that killed 2-year-old now held without bond

BATON ROUGE - A judge has ordered a man charged in a violent, sprawling crime spree that left a toddler dead last week be held without bond.

Court records revealed that Judge Kelly Balfour ordered Kendrick Myles, 41, be held in jail without the possibility of bail.

Myles was arrested Friday after an hours-long shooting rampage that ended with him taking a 9-year-old relative hostage. Police said Myles fired shots at four different locations, including gunfire that killed 2-year-old Azariah Thomas.

Two adults were hurt in the shootings. The 9-year-old was unharmed.

Myles also has an extensive history of criminal charges dating back more than a decade. In 2004, Myles was arrested on allegations that he tried to kill 11 people.

"We've dealt with him before," Paul said last week. "The same individuals. That is what I hear from my officers. We arrest them and have to deal with them again... Shooting and murders, what's right about that?"

Myles is facing charges of first-degree murder, six counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, home invasion, and several weapons charges related to the attacks Thursday night.