Man arrested in Prairieville rape investigation

3 hours 7 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, February 17 2023 Feb 17, 2023 February 17, 2023 11:24 AM February 17, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man was arrested Thursday after deputies responded to reports of a rape in Prairieville. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on White Road off Old Jefferson Highway on Thursday. The victim identified Lawrence Hull, 51, as a suspect. Deputies say Hull and the victim were acquaintances.

Deputies interviewed and subsequently arrested Hull. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. 

