50°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested in Prairieville rape investigation
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man was arrested Thursday after deputies responded to reports of a rape in Prairieville.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on White Road off Old Jefferson Highway on Thursday. The victim identified Lawrence Hull, 51, as a suspect. Deputies say Hull and the victim were acquaintances.
Trending News
Deputies interviewed and subsequently arrested Hull. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Double shooting off Perkins Road
-
Zachary-Liberty High basketball game cut short by brawl Wednesday night; LHSAA investigating
-
Three horses reunited with owners after being stolen from their stables in...
-
Campaign finance reports for governor's race show Jeff Landry with sizeable lead...
-
City-parish addresses drainage problems and flooding with Garden District residents
Sports Video
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games