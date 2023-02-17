Man arrested in Prairieville rape investigation

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man was arrested Thursday after deputies responded to reports of a rape in Prairieville.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on White Road off Old Jefferson Highway on Thursday. The victim identified Lawrence Hull, 51, as a suspect. Deputies say Hull and the victim were acquaintances.

Deputies interviewed and subsequently arrested Hull. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.