72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD, US Marshals arrest another suspect connected to Lorraine Street fatal beating, shooting

5 hours 4 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, January 07 2026 Jan 7, 2026 January 07, 2026 6:15 AM January 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police, alongside the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, have arrested another person connected to the November death of a 37-year-old man along Lorraine Street. 

Christopher Andrews, 39, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday. He is being charged with the second-degree murder of Darrell McBride.

WBRZ previously reported that 39-year-old Raydrick Sterling was also arrested for the Nov. 14 beating and shooting of McBride. According to police, McBride arrived in the driveway of a home on Lorraine Street looking to sell some personal items when he was confronted by several people who beat and shot him. 

Investigators say video footage appears to show a person they believe is Sterling beating McBride with a pipe-like object.

WBRZ also reported that authorities were searching for Damian Drake in connection with the killing. On Dec. 23, 2025, Capital Region Crime Stoppers said Drake was arrested. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days