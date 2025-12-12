72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD arrests man allegedly connected to beating, fatal shooting of 37-year-old along Lorraine Street

2 hours 49 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, December 12 2025 Dec 12, 2025 December 12, 2025 9:38 AM December 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man on murder charges following the November death of a 37-year-old along Lorraine Street. 

Raydrick Sterling, 39, was arrested on one count of second-degree murder on Thursday. He was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, officials said.

Darrell McBride was beaten and shot on Nov. 14. McBride was taken to a hospital and later died. 

According to an arrest affidavit, Sterling is believed to have beaten McBride with a pipe. Police say that they identified Sterling in a video of the beating. 

Police added that Sterling was arrested for "acting in concert with others who participated in the homicide" of McBride.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days