Man arrested in Assumption wanted for stalking charge by LSU Police Department

49 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, July 11 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PIERRE PART - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Department took a man into custody who had a warrant out for his arrest on one count of felony stalking. 

The APSO said deputies received the arrest warrant for Tyler Boudreaux, 25, and arrested Boudreaux on St. John Street in Pierre Part.

Boudreaux was wanted by the LSU Police Department for felony stalking. 

He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center awaiting transfer to the East baton Rouge Parish Prison. 

