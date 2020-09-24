Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for threatening family members by swinging, sharpening knives
BATON ROUGE – A man has been arrested after he forced his family members to stay seated at a table by threatening them with knives.
Terrance Stephens, 26, was arrested on charges of second degree battery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
The incident occurred on Feb. 28 around 3 a.m. when Stephens was sharpening knives at a table in a home located in the 9200 block of Florida Boulevard. Stephens swung the knives at his mother and two other family members when they tried to leave. According to police, Stephens got into a fight with one of the family members while still swinging the knives.
During the fight, Stephens threw a fifteen pound dumbbell weight, striking one of the female family members in the head. When police responded, Stephens was still in a fight with one of the male family members.
Stephens was arrested on the above charges and booked into Parish Prison.
