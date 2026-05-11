Man arrested for shooting at LPSO deputies found guilty of attempted first-degree murder

DENHAM SPRINGS — A man arrested on five counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer after he fired shots at deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office was found guilty following a three-day trial in Livingston Parish, the 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, on Jan. 3, 2025, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office were attempting to execute an arrest warrant from Lafayette Parish for 31-year-old Faron Dillon for home invasion and aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to evidence presented during the trial, deputies spent hours attempting to peacefully get Dillon to leave his residence before he eventually fired eight rounds at the deputies from a bedroom window.

Jurors were presented with physical evidence, drone footage, and dash camera video, along with testimonies from responding law enforcement officers, before returning the guilty verdict.

Dillon was convicted on five counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His sentencing is scheduled for the end of June.