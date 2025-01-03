Man arrested for five counts of attempted first-degree murder after allegedly shooting at LPSO deputies

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man was arrested for five counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer after he allegedly fired shots at deputies when they approached his home for negotiations overnight Thursday.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office was notified of a wanted fugitive out of Lafayette. Faron Dillon was wanted for home invasion and aggravated assault with a firearm, and LPSO was told he was in a home on Eden Church Road.

Deputies tried to negotiate a surrender with Dillon, but when they and the parish's Special Response Team approached his home, Dillon fired multiple gunshots at them.

No law enforcement was injured.

In addition to the charges from Lafayette, Dillon was also arrested for five counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard said "I am thankful that every member of our team made it home safely following this incident. We are counting our blessings - including all those in the area for their cooperation & patience."