Man wanted by several agencies arrested after barricading himself in a Gonzales apartment

Daronti Wesley (left), Khalil Wesley (right)

GONZALES — A man wanted by several law enforcement agencies barricaded himself indoors on Saturday after officers with the Gonzales Police Department attempted to make contact.

Officers said that around 10:30 a.m., 27-year-old Daronti Wesley fled into an apartment at Magnolia Crossing and refused to surrender.

Nearby apartments were evacuated as the department's Special Response Operations Team and Crisis Negotiation Team attempted to work toward a peaceful solution. After several hours, at around 2:15 p.m., Daronti Wesley surrendered and was taken into custody.

During the incident, officers arrested 23-year-old Khalil Wesley, who was in a separate apartment within the complex on outstanding warrants from Lafourche Parish.

Daronti Wesley's outstanding warrants included domestic battery of a dating partner, false improsnement and violation of a protective order from the Gonzales Police Department, felony domestic violence related offenses, violation of a protective order and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and attempted first-degree murder, 10 counts of aggravated second degree battery, posession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Khalil Wesley was wanted in Lafourche Parish on outstanding weapons-related charges.