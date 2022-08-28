80°
Man arrested for sex crimes against 12-year-old girl; accused of assaulting her since she was 10

Sunday, August 28 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison
Felix Brown

BATON ROUGE - A man is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl for nearly two years.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Felix Brown, 57, was arrested Wednesday after officers responded to a sexual assault complaint.

Upon arrival, the 12-year-old victim told police that Brown, who was close to her family, had been abusing her since she was 10 years old.

Brown was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday. He faces charges of first-degree rape of a victim under 13 years of age and sexual battery.

