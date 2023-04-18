70°
Man arrested for principal to murder after alleged involvement in overdose death

Tuesday, April 18 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PORT ALLEN - A man was arrested for being principal to murder after deputies found he was allegedly involved in a man's overdose death. 

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Russell Daigle, 32, was arrested for principal to second-degree murder for his alleged involvement in the overdose death of 30-year-old Samuel Moore. Moore was found dead in a trailer park on Lafiton Lane on April 12, and detectives connected Daigle with the death. 

Daigle's bond was set at $900,000. 

