Man arrested for principal to murder after alleged involvement in overdose death
PORT ALLEN - A man was arrested for being principal to murder after deputies found he was allegedly involved in a man's overdose death.
According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Russell Daigle, 32, was arrested for principal to second-degree murder for his alleged involvement in the overdose death of 30-year-old Samuel Moore. Moore was found dead in a trailer park on Lafiton Lane on April 12, and detectives connected Daigle with the death.
Daigle's bond was set at $900,000.
