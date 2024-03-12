Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for negligent homicide, allegedly driving at unsafe speeds during deadly 'super fog' pile-up
MANCHAC - A driver who was involved with a massive vehicle crash during a 'super fog' event along I-55 over Lake Maurepas in October 2023 has been arrested for negligent homicide.
State Police said 61-year-old Ronald Britt of Lafayette was driving a semi-truck along I-55 on the morning of Oct. 23. Smoke from a marsh fire mixed with fog to cloud the roadway, limiting visibility and leading to a crash involving 168 vehicles, injuring 63 people and killing eight.
Troopers said 60-year-old James Fleming was driving along the bridge and got caught in the pile-up. Britt hit Fleming's car from behind, killing Fleming.
Troopers said Britt was driving at unsafe speeds for the conditions. He was arrested and booked into the St. John Parish Correctional Center for negligent homicide, negligent injuring, reckless operation and other traffic offenses.
