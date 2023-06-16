Man arrested for negligent homicide after allegedly shooting, killing 20-year-old early Friday

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for negligent homicide after a shooting off Goodwood Boulevard that left a 20-year-old dead.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Khalil Holmes, 26, was arrested for negligent homicide after he reportedly shot and killed 20-year-old Aklyah Dorsey in the driveway of a home in the 9000 block of North Parkview Drive around 1 a.m. Friday.

No further information was given. This is a developing story.