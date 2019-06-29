86°
Man arrested for masturbating in hotel lobby
BATON ROUGE- Police have arrested a man for allegedly masturbating in a hotel lobby.
The incident happened at the Comfort Inn on 4924 Constitution Avenue at about 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
A witness told police she saw Bryan Tricous rubbing his genitals while sitting in the lobby. The witness then told Tricous to go to his room.
Tricous reportedly then got up walked over to the main entrance hallway where he pulled down his shorts and began masturbating.
Tricous was arrested and booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for obscenity.
