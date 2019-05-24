Man arrested for leading police on chase in stolen car

BATON ROUGE - Police have charged a man accused of leading them on a chase in a stolen car Thursday.

According to the arrest report, an officer was patrolling the area of Greenwell Springs Road and S. Choctaw Drive when a vehicle reported stolen in Ascension Parish was located. The officer attempted to stop the gold 2001 Honda Accord, but the driver refused to pull over and continued to drive.

The chase was interrupted when the driver crashed into another vehicle on Kincaid Avenue. Authorities say the driver in the second vehicle was injured.

After the crash police say the driver in the stolen vehicle, later identified as Taylor Latil, attempted to flee on foot. There was a short pursuit before Latil was captured by police. At the time of his arrest, authorities found four small plastic bags containing suspected marijuana on Latil's person.

Latil was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, negligent injuring, possession of marijuana, disregard of a red light, and driving without a license.