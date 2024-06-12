Man arrested for home invasion after allegedly breaking into house, attacking sleeping resident

BAYOU L'OURSE - A 31-year-old man was arrested after allegedly forcing his way into a house and attacking a sleeping victim Tuesday morning, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

APSO says Jacob Geisler entered the dwelling of the victim while the victim slept and then attacked him with an object.

Deputies observed noticeable injuries to the victim which were allegedly inflicted by Geisler. Geisler was booked Tuesday on felony charges of home invasion. He remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.