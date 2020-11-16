67°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for firing weapon in residential area near Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - On Sunday (Nov. 15) night, authorities in Baton Rouge responded to reports of gunfire on a street near Tigerland.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say shots were fired within the 4600 block of Earl Gros Ave around 7:30 p.m. and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police have confirmed that 55-year-old Hubert Williams was arrested on charges of carrying and discharging of weapons and of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local movie theaters struggling to stay open amid coronavirus fears
-
Moderna says its COVID vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective
-
Hurricane Iota expected to devastate already hard-hit Central America
-
SU moving forward with 2021 football season, season ticket holders can claim...
-
Body discovered after fire at blighted Brandywine apartment complex
Sports Video
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana
-
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 11/13/20
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...