Man arrested for firing weapon in residential area near Tigerland

2 hours 11 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, November 16 2020 Nov 16, 2020 November 16, 2020 10:27 AM November 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Sunday (Nov. 15) night, authorities in Baton Rouge responded to reports of gunfire on a street near Tigerland.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say shots were fired within the 4600 block of Earl Gros Ave around 7:30 p.m. and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police have confirmed that 55-year-old Hubert Williams was arrested on charges of carrying and discharging of weapons and of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

