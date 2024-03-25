Man arrested for attempted murder of a Terrebonne deputy while fleeing

GIBSON — A Patterson man was arrested Monday for the attempted murder of a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's deputy while he was attempting to flee.

Justin Sons, 33, was originally being investigated for a disturbance complaint on Mar. 17. A man on drugs was reportedly threatening the complainant with a piece of wood. Deputies received a description of the vehicle used by the man, but he fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Over the next several days, deputies patrolled the area in response to the complaint and identified a vehicle matching the description on Mar. 22. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy tried to talk to Sons, but while speaking with him, Sons tried to drive away.

The deputy then reportedly grabbed onto the vehicle to stop Sons while he was driving. Sons was driving aggressively, reportedly forcing the deputy from the vehicle. Sons then quickly drove away.

The deputy received nonfatal injuries to the lower part of his body as a result of the pursuit.

Sons returned later and deputies arrested him after he again tried to flee in a nearby waterway.

He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, resisting an officer by force, and three additional outstanding warrants. His bond is set at $814,000.