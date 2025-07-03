Man arrested for attempted first-degree murder after April shooting investigation

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man allegedly connected to a shooting in April that left one person injured.

Jesse Harris, 22, was arrested Wednesday for attempted first-degree murder for a shooting that happened on Town South Avenue in April.

Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department said two victims were shot at, and one of them was hit in his leg and was grazed on the head.

Several nearby apartments were also struck by gunfire.

Tips submitted to CrimeStoppers, as well as video from nearby businesses, led police to identify Harris as the alleged shooter.

He was arrested and booked for first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons.