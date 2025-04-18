88°
Detectives attempting to identify suspect in weekend shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify the suspect of a shooting that happened on April 12.
Detectives posted a picture of the suspect believed to be involved in a shooting that happened on April 12 on Town South Avenue.
Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is encouraged to contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
