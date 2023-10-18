68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested for arson at apartment complex was told repeatedly not to come back

1 hour 33 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, October 18 2023 Oct 18, 2023 October 18, 2023 9:06 AM October 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators arrested a man who had reportedly been told several times not to come back to the apartment complex where he was taken into custody for arson. 

Lionel Batiste was arrested Tuesday for one count of aggravated arson and one count of criminal trespassing. Fire investigators found Batiste in an apartment complex on Annette Street after complaints were made about smoke coming from one of the units. 

Investigators found Batiste intentionally burning a large amount of combustibles. The manager of the apartment told the Baton Rouge Fire Department that Batiste had already set "several' fires at the complex and had been told multiple times to not come back. 

