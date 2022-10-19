Man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing young girl for years; bond set at half a million dollars

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man Tuesday for three counts of sexual battery he committed against a juvenile over the course of several years.

Jerrod Johnson, 44, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation led deputies to find he had assaulted a young girl since she was approximately seven or eight. Over the course of five years, Johnson assaulted the girl three times, with the most recent incident taking place on July 4.

According to arrested documents, Johnson was charged with three counts of oral sexual battery. The victim told law enforcement that Johnson had put his mouth on her genitals multiple times.

Johnson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. His bond was set at $500,000.