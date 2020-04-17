Man arrested for allegedly setting fire to his mother's home while she was inside

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office says Daniel Ford intentionally set fire to his mother's home while she and at least one other occupant were inside.

MARKSVILLE — Officials with Louisiana's State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) report arresting a Marksville man for intentionally setting fire to his mother’s home while she and another occupant were inside, Tuesday.

Authorities say 20-year-old Daniel Ford purposely set fire to the laundry room of his mother's Andrus Street home shortly before 11 p.m.

According to firefighters with the Marksville Fire Department, the blaze had already been extinguished by one of the occupants before they arrived; upon arriving they discovered minor fire and smoke damage within its exterior laundry room.

Officials with the SFM launched an investigation into the incident and determined the fire was intentionally set on a plywood board inside of the home's laundry room.

They also spoke with Ford's family members, who explained Ford's mother had banned him from her home and that the two had gotten into an altercation shortly before the blaze.

When Ford was interviewed by officials, he admitted to setting the fire and not alerting anyone or attempting to extinguish it.

Ford was subsequently arrested and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail on one count of Aggravated Arson.