Man arrested for allegedly running a drug ring across the street from a church
PONCHATOULA — Deputies arrested a Ponchatoula man for allegedly running a drug ring across the street from a church.
James Rodgers, Jr., 67, is accused of dealing crack laced with fentanyl from a home on South Range Road, across from a local church.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said it received a tip about strange behavior at the house. After several days of observance, TPSO deputies searched the house, where they found cocaine, crack mixed with fentanyl and more than $8,600 in cash.
Rodgers was booked for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled dangerous substance within a drug-free zone.
