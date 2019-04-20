Man arrested for allegedly raping woman in 2016

BATON ROUGE- Police have arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly raped a family member in 2016.

According to police records, the victim says it happened in Wright's vehicle while his son was in the front seat. The victim told police the three were on their way to a football game.

Police reported that Wright stated he did not know the directions to the stadium. The victim says on the way they stopped by gas station to get gas when Wright opened the back door of the car and told the victim to kiss him which the victim responded no.

According to police, Wright then drove around for a while before pulling in a BREC park. Once parked Wright got out of the front seat of the car and got into the back seat where he raped the victim.

The victim told police Wright's son was in the front passenger seat playing a video game while the rape was happening. The son turned around and asked his father what he was doing but the victim stated the Wright told his son to, "Turn around, play his game and do not look."

Authorities booked Wright for first-degree rape.