Man arrested following obscenity at area school

2 years 5 months 1 day ago Thursday, January 31 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police have charged a man with obscenity and attempted indecent behavior with a juvenile at a school in East Baton Rouge Parish. 

According to police documents, witnesses say 29-year-old Marcus Williams walk onto the school's property and began to touch himself inappropriately.

Officers were called to the scene where Williams was arrested and taken to the parish prison.  

