Man arrested following obscenity at area school
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police have charged a man with obscenity and attempted indecent behavior with a juvenile at a school in East Baton Rouge Parish.
According to police documents, witnesses say 29-year-old Marcus Williams walk onto the school's property and began to touch himself inappropriately.
Officers were called to the scene where Williams was arrested and taken to the parish prison.
