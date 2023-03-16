77°
Man arrested days after hit-and-run crash that left woman dead in Baton Rouge

48 minutes ago Thursday, March 16 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old man was booked into jail Thursday after he allegedly fled the scene of a hit and run over the weekend that fatally wounded a pedestrian.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of Jacob Knaz, 22, on a charge of felony hit and run on Thursday. 

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, north of Airline Highway. The victim, identified only as a 32-year-old woman, was found in a nearby parking lot and taken to a hospital where she later died. 

No other details related to the wreck were immediately available.

