Man arrested after shooting another person in ankle with rifle in Zachary backyard

Tuesday, December 03 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

ZACHARY - A Zachary man was arrested after he accidently shot another man in the ankle, deputies said Tuesday. 

Korey Davis, 46, was arrested for illegal use of a weapon and negligent injury after shooting a man in the ankle. Davis fired the shot while sighting a rifle in his backyard, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said. 

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. The gunshot wound to the ankle was reported to be non-life-threatening. 

