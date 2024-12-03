61°
Man arrested after shooting another person in ankle with rifle in Zachary backyard
ZACHARY - A Zachary man was arrested after he accidently shot another man in the ankle, deputies said Tuesday.
Korey Davis, 46, was arrested for illegal use of a weapon and negligent injury after shooting a man in the ankle. Davis fired the shot while sighting a rifle in his backyard, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said.
The incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. The gunshot wound to the ankle was reported to be non-life-threatening.
