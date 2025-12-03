52°
Man arrested after he allegedly drove drunk, caused crash that injured person along Millerville Road
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a man accused of driving drunk when he struck another car, injuring both himself and the occupant of the other car.
Connor Manuel, 22, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday after he was hospitalized following the Nov. 8 crash along Millerville Road.
According to an arrest affidavit, Manuel was drunk when he turned in front of another car, causing the crash.
Both Manuel and a person in the other car were brought to the hospital.
When officers questioned Manuel in the hospital, they said his eyes were bloodshot, and he told the police that he had been drinking.
Manuel was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.
