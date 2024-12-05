55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after Hammond shootout that left brother dead, another man injured

2 hours 36 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, December 05 2024 Dec 5, 2024 December 05, 2024 4:14 PM December 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - A man was arrested for his involvement in a shootout that resulted in the death of his brother and injuries to a 55-year-old, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

TPSO says Brandon Watson, 28, was booked Tuesday for attempted second degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Deputies say just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 15, TPSO was called to a home on Robinson Road for a reported shooting. They found Jonathan Watson, 25, dead and an unidentified 55-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

TPSO says Jonathan and Brandon got into an argument in front of their mother's home, resulting in the 55-year-old man exiting the home in an attempt to intervene and went back into the home with Brandon. Jonathan and the 55-year-old got into a shootout, resulting in Jonathan's death and the injuries to the 55-year-old man.

Trending News

Video evidence was uncovered showing Brandon's involvement in the shootout, as he fired at the survivor after he fired at Jonathan, deputies say. No charges are expected against the survivor.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days