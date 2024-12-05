Man arrested after Hammond shootout that left brother dead, another man injured

HAMMOND - A man was arrested for his involvement in a shootout that resulted in the death of his brother and injuries to a 55-year-old, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

TPSO says Brandon Watson, 28, was booked Tuesday for attempted second degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Deputies say just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 15, TPSO was called to a home on Robinson Road for a reported shooting. They found Jonathan Watson, 25, dead and an unidentified 55-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

TPSO says Jonathan and Brandon got into an argument in front of their mother's home, resulting in the 55-year-old man exiting the home in an attempt to intervene and went back into the home with Brandon. Jonathan and the 55-year-old got into a shootout, resulting in Jonathan's death and the injuries to the 55-year-old man.

Video evidence was uncovered showing Brandon's involvement in the shootout, as he fired at the survivor after he fired at Jonathan, deputies say. No charges are expected against the survivor.