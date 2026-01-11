Gonzales woman celebrates her birthday as she turns 102

GONZALES — A woman in Gonzales celebrated a rare life goal on Sunday as she turned 102 years old.

Bernice Keese, born on January 11, 1924, in New Orleans, is the proud mother of two children with her family expanding to include six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, according to a proclamation by the Mayor of Gonzales.

Over the years, Keese has worked at a telephone company, a newspaper company, and spent 22 years working for Shell Oil Company.

Keese, while having traveled around the world, enjoys simple pleasures like shopping on QVC, playing cards with ladies in her card club and visiting the beauty salon.

"Reaching the milestone of 102 years of life stands as a rare and extraordinary achievement, reflecting a lifetime of resilience, wisdom and cherished memories shared with family, friends and community," the Mayor wrote.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed Jan. 11 as Bernice D. Keese Day in 2024 to commemorate her 100th birthday.