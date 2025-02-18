Man arrested after daughters, girlfriend, father were booked on drug dealing charges days earlier

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of dealing drugs as part of an alleged multi-generational family opioid and fentanyl operation in Baton Rouge and Gonzales was arrested by deputies Tuesday.

Clifton Earl, 43, turned himself in on drug dealing charges after his two daughters, girlfriend and father were arrested for their alleged sale of the synthetic opioid tapentadol, cocaine, meth and other drugs.

Earl was booked for dealing drugs, as well as allegedly operating a clandestine fentanyl lab, arrest records indicate.

Deputies previously tried to arrest Earl in a raid on Plank Road but he ran from officials. Earl had previously caught deputies' attention for a large-scale drug trafficking operation in Baton Rouge and was under supervised federal probation.

Earl's 64-year-old father Clifford Williams, his 42-year-old girlfriend Karita Lindsey and Earl's children — 20-year-old Keishimie Lindsey and 18-year-old Keishira Lindsey — were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday.

The three Lindseys and Williams were booked for dealing tapentadol. Keishira Lindsey was additionally booked on other drug dealing charges and an operation of a clandestine fentanyl lab charge.

Deputies said that Keishira and Keishimie Lindsey are not Earl's children with Karita Lindsey but deputies added that Earl has other children with her.

Deputies arrested the previous four family members on drug dealing charges after reviewing cell phone data and prison calls that linked Keishira Lindsey to the sale of tapentadol tablets and other drugs. She was out on bond for a 2024 tapentadol arrest at Glen Oaks High School.

When deputies raided six addresses in Baton Rouge and one in Gonzales, they seized 11½ ounces of fentanyl, four pounds of methamphetamine, 14.7 ounces of cocaine, more than a pound of ethylbuphedrone, 7½ pounds of marijuana, 1,021 doses of tapentadol, 18 doses of clonazepam, 40 milliliters of promethazine and $92,668 in cash. Deputies also seized three guns in the raids.

According to arrest records, Keishira Lindsey's brother is Tremayne Lindsey, who was indicted for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder for a February 2024 shooting that killed Tedrick Owens. Tremayne Lindsey, 23, had his probation for another attempted murder revoked after he was arrested for allegedly holding ATM technicians at gunpoint.

Records show that both Keishira and Tremayne Lindsey are members of the "60," a subsect of the "Bleedas" gang.

Tremayne Lindsey is also being charged with murder in a 2022 shootout that left another one of his sisters dead and his mother injured.