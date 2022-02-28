Victim of drive-by shooting had family ties to a second case of deadly gunfire

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ has learned that one of the victims killed in Friday's shoot-out near the Mall of Louisiana is related to three people involved in another deadly shooting in November.

Nineteen-year-old Clifton Lindsey was pronounced dead at the scene on Bluebonnet Boulevard.

His sister, Tremiyah Lindsey, was killed in a shoot-out on Avacado Drive in November. During the gunfire, Lindsey's mother was wounded.

His brother, Tremayne Lindsey, was arrested and booked on five counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property

A neighbor who didn't want to be identified witnessed Lindsey's sister being shot.

"She got hit by a bullet or two. She fell down on her back in the street with her feet up, and she never moved after that," the neighbor said. "I knew when she hit the ground, life was gone, and as you say, she was bleeding out."

Police have not said if the two shootings are related, and they had no new information about Friday's shooting on Bluebonnet.